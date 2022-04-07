LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock heads into the final stages of the project to upgrade and relocate power lines downtown underground. Out of the 55 blocks set out for the project, to install state-of-the-art power converters, more officially called ‘weather-heads’, 37 are completed and 12 more are underway.

The Program is part of the bigger plans the city has to revitalize the downtown area.

City of Lubbock Electrical Construction Manager Jarrod Hues said the upgraded system is more stable and modernized.

“Much of our system that was installed overhead was done back in the 40s and 50s, sometimes even after that. It’s definitely due for a good upgrade here to relocate underground and with new cable, new equipment and new enclosures,” Hues said. “I think we’ve really improved our reliability and aesthetics at the same time.”

Lubbock Power and Light’s Spokesperson Matt Rose said that the early stages of the plan were approved with two longer-term goals in mind. The overhead power lines downtown was among the oldest systems in the area. Rose said that by upgrading the system and relocating them underground could prevent power issues and possible outages in the future.

“In 2010, the city of Lubbock made the decision that they were going to get serious about downtown revitalization …That is more aesthetically pleasing, someplace where businesses want to come, and people want to congregate,” Rose said. “From LP&L’s perspective, this project has always been an important one because we look at it as reliability–bearing our lines downtown increases reliability.”

Rose said the project has taken a few years because of a series of factors including budget costs, supply chain issues, and working closely with private companies.

The goal is to remove the poles altogether. However, the process to renovate and replace the old system isn’t as easy as it sounds. Rose said their wires aren’t the only ones they’re working on moving over to the new system.

“LP&L is not the only entity that has wires on the pole,” Rose said. “Our wires are going to be the ones on top, but underneath, run the cable and the telecom wires. So, part of this project has been to work with these private entities that have their lines on our poles and come to a solution so that they get their lines underground as well.”

Rose said the estimated $500 million project has already been fully paid for since 2017.

“We have spent almost $500 million going through and replacing all of our equipment and upgrading over the past four years. About half of that cost is dedicated to the high transmission lines that connected us to ERCOT. Our folks are not paying for that,” Rose said. “That’s something that gets reimbursed from the ERCOT system. But for the rest of it, the transformers and the equipment in the substation, we fixed our rates and froze our rates in 2017. And that program is fully funded.”