Lubbock MOW announces 2nd Annual Senior Secret Santa program

Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ 2nd annual Senior Secret Santa program is kicking off. We have offered all our clients the opportunity to turn in a wish list for Christmas. They are limited to two items/$40 total value. Starting November 11th, the community is invited to adopt LMOW clients and shop for their Christmas wishes. Last year over 750 of our clients participated, and they were all adopted! Once you have shopped, you will return your items to Lubbock Meals on Wheels no later than November 29th. Our elves will bag up all the gifts and get them ready for delivery. Volunteer Santa’s will deliver these special gifts on December 15th, 2021.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, preparing and delivering hot, nutritious lunches, each weekday, to over 840 people in Lubbock and Wolfforth, helping people remain at home, well fed, and independent.

WHAT: Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ Senior Secret Santa program

WHEN: Ornaments available starting November 11 – this is how you adopt a client

WHERE: Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office, 2304-34th Street or 806-792-7971 (Call or come by)

WEBSITE: www.lubbockmealsonwheels.org

For more information, please call (806)792-7971.

