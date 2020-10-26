Lubbock MOW looking for volunteers with 4-wheel drive vehicles for inclement weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is looking for people with 4-wheel drive vehicles to be on standby to help deliver meals if the weather gets too bad. We haven’t had to ask for this kind of help since 2015 when Lubbock got over 10-inches of snow. With our first round of winter weather upon us, we need to update our standby list.

To be on the standby list, you would not need to go through orientation. We just need your name and contact number. If it looks like we’ll need to access our standby list, we’ll post on our social media and put out a press release. Then we’ll contact you individually to check your availability.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, preparing and delivering hot, nutritious lunches, each weekday, to over 850 people in Lubbock and Wolfforth, helping people remain at home, well fed, and independent. We receive no government funding and are not a United Way agency.

WHAT: Lubbock Meals on Wheels 4-wheel drive standby drivers



WEBSITE: www.lubbockmealsonwheels.org

For more information, please contact Barbara Bulen at Barbara@lubbockmow.org or Marissa Crowley at Marissa@lubbockmow.org. You can also call (806)792-7971.

