LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals on Wheels announced the 4th annual Senior Secret Santa program on Monday.

According to the press release, the first step is to get an ornament with the client’s wish list. Once the shopping is finished, the community will return their items to Lubbock Meals on Wheels by the assigned deadline.

The elves will pack all the gifts and prepare them for delivery. Those special gifts will be delivered by the volunteer Santas on December 12 and 13, 2023.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization that has helped over 1,000 people in Lubbock and Wolfforth remain at home, well-fed, and independent.

If you or someone you know is interested in delivering gifts or has any question, they can reach Lubbock Meals on Wheels via phone call on 806-792-7971 or their office at 2304 34th Street.