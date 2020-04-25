Lubbock MOW receives $46K grant from #SPNeighbors and South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is pleased to announce the receipt of a grant from the #SPNeighbors and the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund. The grant for $46,000.00 will help offset the increased costs related to our food budget, other program related expenses, and loss of income to allow us to continue to meet the growing need for our services.

This fund was established to provide flexible resources to 501(c)3 organizations working with local communities who are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels truly appreciates the support from #SPNeighbors, the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund, and the Lubbock community. Thanks to such support, we are still able to deliver to our clients daily and open new clients as needed. We currently have over 850 active clients.

For more information, please contact Mary at (806)792-7971 or mary@lubbockmow.org

