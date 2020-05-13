Lubbock MOW receives grant from Communities Foundation of Texas to support COVID-19 response

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

Lubbock Meals on Wheels [on Wednesday] announced it was awarded a $2,500.00 grant by the Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) through funding from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.



The grant funding is part of a $1 million donation from BCBSTX’s COVID-19 Collaborative Grant Fund to CFT to support community foundations and nonprofits throughout Texas providing critical services such as personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders, childcare for first responders and healthcare professionals, and services for senior adults, including meal and grocery delivery.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels has been able to continue delivering meals to over 800 people each day throughout the state’s COVID-19 response. We have also developed a plan that will allow us to deliver a week at a time if that need should arise. Delivery volunteers are picking up their meals via a drive-through that we started up over a month ago. We are limiting the number of volunteers allowed inside our building and we are taking extra precautions to keep our building sanitized and safe.

Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director of LMOW

“All of us at Lubbock Meals on Wheels are very appreciative and honored to partner with

BCBSTX. Their generosity will make a tremendous difference in the Lubbock community by

supporting our mission of keeping the homebound, elderly, or disabled well fed and

independent in their own homes.”

Dr. Dan McCoy, president of BCBSTX

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to support the areas where our communities need it the most, which is why we established the Collaborative Grant Fund,” said Dr. Dan McCoy, president of BCBSTX. “Through these grants, we are working to move resources to community based organizations that are directly supporting local residents and families who are most impacted by the emerging health, economic, and social impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, dedicated to preparing and

delivering hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound, elderly, or disabled. With the

help of over 1,600 volunteers, over 219,000 meals were delivered in 2019. We are currently

delivering 65 routes in the cities of Lubbock and Wolfforth. We receive no government funding,

and are not a United Way agency.

