Lubbock MOW to distribute emergency meals on Wednesday for later use

Each year, Lubbock Meals on Wheels delivers emergency meals to the homebound, elderly, and disabled people of our community. If Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ deliveries are cancelled as a result of inclement weather or another emergency situation, our homebound neighbors will have a “healthy meal in a box,” at their fingertips. This year we have included enough food to replace three lunches. All the food contained in these important boxes is shelf stable through October 2022.

A generous grant, from the Lubbock Lions Club and a generous donation from Breedlove Foods, has funded these non-perishable, shelf-stable food items including meal pack, soup, crackers, applesauce, oatmeal, milk, and more for over 1,400 boxes. Each LMOW recipient will receive an emergency box. In the event that an emergency prevents regular LMOW delivery, local media will be notified that Lubbock Meals on Wheels will not deliver, and recipients will be instructed to use one of the meals in their emergency meal box.

On Wednesday, September 15th at 10:45 AM, Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ volunteers will begin delivering emergency meals to LMOW recipients.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, preparing and delivering hot, nutritious lunches, each weekday, to over 850 people in Lubbock and Wolfforth, helping people remain at home, well fed, and independent. We are not government funded nor are we a United Way agency.

WHAT: Lubbock Meals on Wheels Emergency Meal Delivery

WHEN: September 15th at 10:45 AM

WHERE: Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office, 2304-34th Street

WEBSITE: www.lubbockmealsonwheels.org

For more information, please contact Mary Gerlach at mary@lubbockmow.org or (806)792-7971.

