Lubbock Municipal Court hosting special Teen Court as part of Municipal Court Week

The Texas Legislature recognizes November 4-8, 2019 as Municipal Court Week, noting the important work performed by everyone associated with the state’s municipal courts. As part of Municipal Court Week, the Lubbock Municipal Court is proud to announce a special Teen Court will be in session Thursday, November 7, 2019, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Dunbar Middle School Auditorium.



Lubbock Teen Court is responsible for hearing “real” Class C misdemeanor cases with high school students appearing as prosecutors, defense attorneys, jurors and bailiffs. Lubbock Municipal Court personnel will also be available to answer questions about the court’s role in the community.

Dunbar Middle School is located at 2010 E. 26th Street.



