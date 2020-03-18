Lubbock Municipal Court rescheduling some jury trials

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Municipal Court:

As a response to Coronovirus (COVID-19) and in an abundance of caution, the Lubbock Municipal Court will reschedule jury trials set for April 1-3, 2020. All jurors summoned for April 1-3, will NOT need to report.

All individuals with outstanding citations are encouraged to use our online payment service which can be accessed at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/lubbocktx/.

Except for citations issued to juveniles and violations involving alcohol, the online payment site allows for full payment of outstanding citations. Options for “Defensive Driving” and “Deferred Disposition” are also available, if eligible. Partial payments will be accepted for cases already set up on a payment arrangement. If you require a payment arrangement for citations not currently on a payment plan, you may call our office to get more information.

The Lubbock Municipal Court will remain open to the public until 4 p.m. As an added cautionary measure, we will limit the number of citizens in the lobby to 10 persons at any given time. Only (2) cashier windows will be available for in-person transactions. We continue to encourage the use of our online payment site at this time.

For further inquiries, you may contact our office at (806) 775-2473.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Municipal Court)

