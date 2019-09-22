Lubbock Municipal Court to host National Night Out event at TTU’s School of Law Oct. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Municipal Court is proud to announce a National Night Out gathering on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:30 – 8:00 pm at the Texas Tech University School of Law in the Allison Courtroom, 3311 18th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79409. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes the collaborative efforts of courts, city governments, and residents to make Lubbock a safer place to live.

All are welcome to attend this free event! Lubbock Teen Court will be in session, responsible for hearing “real” Class C misdemeanor cases with high school students appearing as prosecutors, defense attorneys, jurors, and bailiffs. There will be safety and awareness information as well as free traffic safety materials and other goodies! Lubbock Municipal Court personnel will also be available to answer questions about the court’s role in the community.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Free parking is available directly behind the law school.

