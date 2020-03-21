Lubbock Municipal Court urging citizens to conduct business online

This is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

As a response to Coronovirus (COVID-19) and in an abundance of caution, the Lubbock Municipal Court will reschedule jury trials set for April 1-3, 2020. All jurors summoned for April 1-3, will NOT need to report.

All individuals with outstanding citations are encouraged to use our online payment service which can be accessed at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/lubbocktx/.

Except for citations issued to juveniles and violations involving alcohol, the online payment site allows for full payment of outstanding citations. Options for “Defensive Driving” and “Deferred Disposition” are also available, if eligible. Partial payments will be accepted for cases already set up on a payment arrangement. If you require a payment arrangement for citations not currently on a payment plan, you may call our office to get more information.

Again, all citizens are encouraged to complete their Municipal Court business online. If they are unable to, they are asked to call the Municipal Court at 806.775.2473 for further direction. There will only be a limited number of payment booths open at the Court. Citizens must call an employee at the Court prior to visiting in person.