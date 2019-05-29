Lubbock Municipal Court warns citizens of scam

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Municipal Court:

The Lubbock Municipal Court wants citizens to beware of a letter circulating that asks the recipient to send money or risk legal action from the court. The letter, which originated outside of Texas, includes the Municipal Court’s address and judge’s name. If you receive this letter by mail or via text, do not send any money. The Court will only send notices regarding outstanding cases detailing associated fines and court costs and payment options (in person, by mail or online); but never a demand to pay or remit money.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)