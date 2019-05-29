Breaking News
ATF, FBI raid home in Lubbock, sources say connected to Odessa mass shooting

Lubbock Municipal Court warns citizens of scam

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
Lubbock Municipal Court Scam Letter (May 2019) - 720

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) –  The following is a news release from the Lubbock Municipal Court:

The Lubbock Municipal Court wants citizens to beware of a letter circulating that asks the recipient to send money or risk legal action from the court. The letter, which originated outside of Texas, includes the Municipal Court’s address and judge’s name. If you receive this letter by mail or via text, do not send any money. The Court will only send notices regarding outstanding cases detailing associated fines and court costs and payment options (in person, by mail or online); but never a demand to pay or remit money.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar