Lubbock Municipal GAC hosting National Arts Program opening reception, awards ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is pleased to host a reception and awards ceremony Friday, November 5, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the 32nd Annual National Arts Program in Lubbock. Awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. The annual exhibit features art work by City of Lubbock employees, family members, volunteers and City of Lubbock retirees. Works will remain on view at the Garden and Arts Center through Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The National Arts Program is designed to give all artists, at all skills levels, an opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional manner and compete for cash prizes. Sponsored by the National Arts Program Foundation and in cooperation with the City of Lubbock, the exhibit features five classifications: Amateur, Intermediate, Professional, Teen, and Youth.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center strives to offer an array of diverse and exciting classes and events for all ages. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information, please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email gac@mylubbock.us, or visit our website at www.lubbockgac.org.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)