Lubbock Municipal GAC seeking artists, vendors for December Craft Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:

The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center (GAC) is pleased to open general vendor registration for talented artists and craftspeople participation in the December Craft Fair to be held Friday, December 3, 2021, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Saturday, December 4, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This free event held inside the GAC is a holiday shopping destination with its variety of handmade items sold by local artists and craftspeople.

Remaining rentals for vendors will be distributed as applications are received. Each vendor is provided a 4 ft. by 6 ft. table to display items. Open slots stationed along the walls may use that space to display items and may be rented for $25.00. Open slots without extra wall space may be rented for $15.00. Vendors may register using the link provided on the GAC website www.lubbockgac.org under the “GAC December Craft Fair 2021” tab.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center strives to offer an array of diverse and exciting classes and events for all ages. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information, please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email gac@mylubbock.us, or visit our website at www.lubbockgac.org.

