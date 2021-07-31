Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center hosting 51st Annual Fall Festival on Sept. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center:

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) has curated various local entertainment acts for its 51st Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival, an event to be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event, which has traditionally attracted 6,000 – 8,000 visitors, is family-oriented and features more than 80 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. This year, the Garden and Arts Center is proud to showcase this variety of local performers throughout the festival. A schedule of the upcoming entertainment will be provided online at www.LubbockGAC.org by mid-August.

The Lubbock Garden and Arts Center is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The GAC strives to offer an array of fun classes and events for all ages that cover general subjects such as painting, drawing, and photography, yet also focus on more specific topics, which include jewelry-making, cake decorating, and faux finishing. More information about the Garden and Arts Center can also be found online at www.LubbockGAC.org.

