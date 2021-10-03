Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center announces dates for the December Craft Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center will hold its December Craft Fair on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, 2021, inside the center at 4215 University Avenue. This event will include more than two dozen artists and craftspeople selling handmade craft items and fine art. Craft Fair hours will be 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Friday, December 3; and 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4. Admission is free.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages, from basic classes in painting, drawing and photography, to specialized classes such as ceramics. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email gac@mylubbock.us or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.

