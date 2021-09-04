Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center’s 51st Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival on Sept. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center:

The 51st Annual Fall Festival will take place this Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Garden & Arts Center (GAC). Join us as we celebrate 51 years of family fun. This event features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. The Fall Festival features live entertainment, food trucks, and free arts and crafts for the kids.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages, from basic classes in painting, drawing and photography, to specialized classes such as ceramics. The GAC is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email gac@mylubbock.us or visit the website at www.lubbockgac.org.

