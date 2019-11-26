Lubbock Municipal Museums hosting Museum Store Sunday on Dec. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum:

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, more than 700 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ten countries, and three continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions. The museum stores at the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum are thrilled to participate and invite the community to shop our very unique selection of gifts. Each purchase in the gift shops support the missions and programs of our municipal museums. The mission of Museum Store Sunday is of global reach. In partnership with the United Kingdom’s Association for Cultural Enterprises and the Museum Shops Association of Australia and New Zealand, MSA’s Museum Store Sunday aims to be the global annual day to Be a Patron — shop conscientiously and support museum stores and their missions worldwide. For more information visit www.museumstoreassociation.org and follow Museum Store Sunday on Instagram and Facebook for more details.

About the Buddy Holly Center The Buddy Holly Center collects, preserves and interprets artifacts relevant to Lubbock’s most famous native son, Buddy Holly, as well as to other performing artists and musicians of West Texas. Changing exhibitions in the visual arts provide an arena for celebrating the technical virtuosity and creative talents of fine artists at work in a region distinguished by vast distances and a rich tradition of creative resources.

About the Silent Wings Museum The Silent Wings Museum, a public institution, preserves and promotes the history of the World War II military glider program by creating an environment for collecting, documenting, interpreting, and exhibiting artifacts and information for public education and enjoyment

About the Museum Store Association (MSA)

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 international organization with the mission of advancing the non-profit retail industry, its museum stores, and the success of the professionals engaged in it. MSA offers educational information and programs throughout the year culminating in an annual conference and trade show highlighting the best in the industry. By advocating for and encouraging high standards of curated products, knowledge, and professionalism, MSA helps museum stores and their non-profit retail professionals better serve their institutions and the public. For more information visit www.museumstoreassociation.org and follow Museum Store Sunday on Instagram and Facebook for more details.

The Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.buddyhollycenter.org or www.silentwingsmuseum.com, or call (806) 775-3560 for the Buddy Holly Center and (806) 775-3049 for the Silent Wings Museum.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)