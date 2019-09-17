Lubbock Municipal Museums participating in 15th Annual Museum Day on September 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The City of Lubbock Municipal Museums, the Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum, will open their doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, September 21, 2019, as part of the Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th Annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums. The Silent Wings Museum and Buddy Holly Center will be open from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

This year, Museum Day will celebrate the Smithsonian Year of Music, an institution-wide initiative to increase public engagement, advance understanding, and connect communities across the nation. Over 250,000 people downloaded tickets for last year’s event, and Museum Day 2019 is expected to attract more museumgoers than ever before.

Museum Day tickets are available for download at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on September 21, 2019. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums, which is continually updated, can be found at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay/Search.

For more information, please visit www.buddyhollycenter.org or www.silentwingsmuseum.com, or call (806) 775-3560 for the Buddy Holly Center and (806) 775-3049 for the Silent Wings Museum.



(News release from the City of Lubbock)