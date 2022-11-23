(Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum announced they will participate in the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock Food Drive.

The food drive will take place from November 23 through December 18.

“Both museums will be accepting food donations to assist our local community. Each guest who brings a minimum of three food items will receive half-price admission to either the Buddy Holly Center or the Silent Wings Museum,” a press release from the City of Lubbock said.

Donations of non-perishable food in cans, boxes and bags will be accepted. They will accept not glass jars.

“Please make sure to check the expiration dates on packages of food before donating,” the press release also said.

For more information, you can call the Buddy Holly Center at 806-775-3560 or the Silent Wings Museum at 806-775-3049.