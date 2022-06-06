LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center/Silent Wings Museum:

The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum announces the launch of Blue Star Museums program, a partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to all active duty military personnel including the National Guard and Reserve and their families each summer. The 2022 program began on Armed Forces Day and will continue through Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. The complete list of participating museums is available at www.arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard – including Reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corpse, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into participating Blue Star Museums. The active duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program.

(Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

Programs at the Lubbock Municipal Museums are made possible through the generous support of the Helen Jones Foundation, CH Foundation, Supporters of the Fine Arts, Silent Wings Museum Foundation Inc. and the City of Lubbock. For more information, please contact staff at the Buddy Holly Center at 806.775.3560 or staff at the Silent Wings Museum at 806.775.3049.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center/Silent Wings Museum)