Lubbock municipal pools to open Friday, May 28

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Parks and Recreation will open the municipal pools Friday, May 28, at 1:00 p.m. to kick off the 2021 pool season. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Sunday from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Entrance fees are $2.00 for youth (17 and under) and $3.00 for adults. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

**Due to LP&L switching to ERCOT next weekend, the pools at Maxey and Clapp parks will lose power for about 30 minutes sometime between 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m Saturday, May 29. Due to this, admissions into those two pools will be affected during the outage time.

Municipal Pools

  • Mae Simmons Pool, located at 24th Street & MLK Boulevard
  • Montelongo Pool, located at 3200 Bates Street
  • Clapp Pool, located at 46th Street and Avenue U
  • Maxey Pool, located at 4007 30th Street

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)

