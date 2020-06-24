Lubbock municipal pools to open Friday

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Parks and Recreation will open Mae Simmons and Montelongo pools on Friday, June 26, at 1:00 p.m. to kick off the 2020 pool season. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Sunday from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Entrance fees are $2.00 for youth (17 and under) and $3.00 for adults. Pool rentals and swim lessons are not available. Following GA-26 and LERT guidelines, capacity will be limited and admission will be on a first-come first-served basis. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Mae Simmons Pool is located at 24th Street & MLK Boulevard, and Montelongo Pool is located at 3200 Bates Street.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 775-2673.