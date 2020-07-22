Lubbock murder charge dropped, Baker takes 20 years for burglary instead

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kyi Drake Baker, 21, of Floydada pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation on Wednesday in exchange for prosecutors dropping a murder charge. He agreed to accept a 20-year prison sentence.

In July 2019, Kyi Baker, age 20 at the time, and a 14-year old were attempting to break into a home in Robert Dendy’s neighborhood. Dendy confronted them and was shot to death, police said at the time.

Police said the two were looking for drugs and money.

Ivan Fierro-Miranda acted as a getaway driver, officials said. A jury found Fierro guilty of murder in February and he was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Jeff Nicholson, Baker’s defense attorney, said, “My client had the involvement of going through the home.” Baker and the juvenile took items from the home.

Nicholson said the juvenile had a gun and fired at Dendy, not his client. Baker left before the shots were fired and might not have even seen Dendy, Nicholson said.

“I don’t think he had any idea it would escalate into that,” Nicholson said of Baker.

“We worked for a long time,” Nicholson said about the agreement to accept a burglary charge instead of murder.

Nicholson said the Dendy family was satisfied with the deal. Going to trial would have been a “big gamble” Nicholson said.

The name of the juvenile was never released, and the juvenile was not prosecuted as an adult. Another defendant, Matthew William Wolfe, remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday for organized crime related to the shooting and killing of Dendy.