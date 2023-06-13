LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock murder suspect, Alvin Anthony Flores, 43, agreed to plead guilty to federal gun charges on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Flores was previously charged with the murder of Severo Losoya, 55. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Avenue R around 11:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, and found Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head.

Lubbock County court records later revealed Flores told authorities he met with Losoya to buy cocaine. According to court documents, Flores told police he called Losoya the n-word, and Losoya “responded by slapping [Flores] in the back of the head.”

According to court documents, Flores claimed Losoya threatened him with a knife, so he fired two shots in “self-defense.” Court records said no witnesses from the vehicle said anything about Losoya threatening Flores.

According to federal court documents, investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Unit saw Flores “following another vehicle too closely” and tried to pull him over on October 25. Federal court records said once Flores finally stopped, police found a gun in his car. According to court records, Flores was convicted of Assault of a Public Servant in 2007 and was not allowed to have a firearm.

Authorities were eventually able to charge Flores with Losoya’s murder after he was already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

FILE – 200 block of North Avenue R (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

If a federal judge accepts his plea agreement, Flores faced no more than 15 years in prison for the firearm charge. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to county officials for more details about the status of his murder charge. As of Tuesday, Flores remained in federal custody.