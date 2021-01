Image of Joshua Angel Rosales from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (2016 arrest)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man wanted in connection to a November 1 Lubbock murder was arrested Friday in Bexar County, according to jail records.

Joshua Rosales, 29, was arrested and charged with the murder of Paul Anthony Luna. According to a warrant, a fight during a Halloween party led to the murder.

