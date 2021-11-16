Lubbock murder suspect just got out of prison before deadly stabbing – the previous charge? Murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock man arrested Friday for stabbing and killing Aundra Singletery, 38, was charged for murder, but it was not his first case of murder. David Brasfield, 55, served a 15-year prison sentence for the 2006 stabbing and killing of Paul David Shreve in Lubbock.

In the 2006 case, police found Shreve’s body in an alley behind his home in the 1700 block of 27th Street. Officers were called just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday, October 28.

Media accounts from the time indicated it was the second time Brasfield attacked Shreve. There was a stabbing assault in May 2006, shortly after Brasfield was released from custody on a drug-related state jail felony. Brasfield also had previous convictions for vehicle burglary and drug possession. He also had a previous charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police at the time said Brasfield and Shreve knew each other.

According to a KAMC newscast script from the time, “Police say they believe this man, 40-year-old David Brassfield [sic], stabbed Shreve multiple times and left him to die in the alley.”

Brasfield’s prison sentence after a plea bargain in the 2006 murder case expired on October 27 (a little more than two weeks before the current murder case) and he was released by TDCJ.

In the 2006 court records, Brasfield told the court he had either suffered previously or been treated for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.

In the current case, police were called to the 500 block of Avenue Q just before 3:00 a.m. Friday. Officers found Singletery suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

Officers located Brasfield who agreed to talk with police. According to an arrest warrant, Brasfield did not know Singletery. He told police he smoked “speed” and became paranoid before he stabbed Singletery.

Brasfield remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Tuesday on a $500,000 bond.