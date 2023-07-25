LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday revealed Antoine Manahan, 36, and Avery White, 22, went to 45-year-old Chad Reed’s home so Manahan could “confront” him about a marijuana deal before Reed was shot and killed.

The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 1900 block of East Auburn Street on July 11 for shots fired. LPD said Reed was found dead inside a home. After police asked for the public’s help, Manahan and White were arrested in Arlington. The two were charged with murder, police said.

Court records stated the shooter was identified as Manahan, who also went by the name “Tweezy.” According to court documents, security video from neighbors showed Manahan running to the driver’s door of a 1997 Lexus passenger car about 10 minutes after the shooting.

Court records stated less than an hour after the shooting, officers found Manahan and White in the 2900 block of Idalou Road. The two were detained and agreed to an interview with detectives at the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

“During his interview with detectives, Manahan advised he made several marijuana deliveries throughout Lubbock earlier in the day. He also admitted to selling the victim marijuana within 24 hours of this crime,” court documents stated. During White’s interview with detectives, court records stated her story changed and authorities “determined she was being deceptive.”

Avery White and Antoine Manahan (Booking images: Tarrant County jail)

1900 block of East Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Investigators discovered White, who owned the Lexus, told a confidential informant she saw Manahan get out of the car and enter the home. Court records mentioned another man in addition to Manahan. However, we have not been able to get clarification on who this other man is and whether he potentially faces a criminal charge. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for more details.

White, a passenger in the car, told the informant she saw Manahan run back out with blood on his shoes. Court records stated, “[White] also told a confidential informant Manahan was going to the residence to confront Reed about a marijuana transaction they had a disagreement about.”

Court records said White’s vehicle was seen driving in the area before the shooting. According to court documents, Manahan was seen wearing a black puffy coat and a ski mask “when the temperature outside was bear 100 degrees.”

As of Tuesday, Manahan and White remained at the Tarrant County jail and were expected to be extradited back to Lubbock. Manahan’s bond was set at 500,000. White was held on bonds totaling $255,000.