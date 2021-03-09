Lubbock murder trial stopped, charges dropped after witness changes testimony

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, prosecutors requested that charges be dismissed against Isaias Cabello for the 2015 murder of Henry “Jobi” Anderson.

Henry “Jobi” Anderson

Cabello, currently age 32, pleaded not guilty to the December 2015 murder. His trial began Monday when a jury was selected.

According to Chief Prosecuting Attorney Barron Slack, a witness gave testimony Tuesday that did not match what he told police in 2015, and they felt there were constitutional and ethical problems with going forward with trial.

Slack said the witness statement was “markedly different from what he told investigators in 2015.”

“It’s not enough to say, ‘We probably got the right guy,'” Slack said.

Cabello was arrested in Colorado in April 2018 after a two-year search by law enforcement. He faced up to 99 years in prison if convicted of the murder charge.