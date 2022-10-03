LUBBOCK, Texas — New documents revealed details in the investigation into the September 27 murder of 50-year-old Robert Stewart. A probable cause affidavit said “it did not appear” that Stewart was killed in his vehicle.

Stewart’s body was found around 4:00 p.m. September 27. He was in the rear seat of his vehicle in an alleyway in the 2600 block of 45th Street, according to the affidavit.

There was evidence of blunt force trauma, and it looked as if Stewart’s body had been cleaned “in an attempt to minimize blood evidence,” the affidavit said.



Image of Bailey Qualls Forrest from Lubbock County Detention Center

The affidavit in court records said fingerprints taken from Stewart’s vehicle were matched to Bailey Qualls Forrest, 17.

Forrest was arrested September 30, according to LPD.

Investigators also searched a residence “and found large areas … that revealed blood evidence and evidence of the cleanup,” the affidavit said.

A location where evidence had been burned was located and a partially burned wooden club was found, according to the affidavit.

Two juveniles were also arrested in connection to the murder: A 16-year-old female that turned herself in on September 30 and a 16-year-old male that LPD arrested Monday.