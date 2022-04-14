LUBBOCK, Texas – Michael Jimenez, 41, was sentenced to 40 years in state prison for the 2019 murder of 51-year-old Cristino Gil Ortiz. A judge ruled on Jimenez’s guilty plea for the murder Thursday morning.

Jimenez submitted a guilty plea to the murder Monday, and it was approved; however, sentencing was delayed so members of Ortiz’s family could appear in the courtroom Thursday to hear the judge’s official ruling.

“You’re someone that has no regard for human life. You could have called 911 after the first time you stabbed him, and he would have probably been saved—instead of discarding him under the bed like a piece of trash.” Monica Ortiz, victim’s sister

Monica Ortiz, the sister of the victim, addressed Jimenez during her impact statement.

“I remember my brother as a very loving and caring person. He was attacked while serving as a prison guard and was never the same since. He saw a lot of himself in you and wanted to help you out,” Ortiz said.

RELATED LINKS:

The murder charge had a sentence range of five to 99 years, but on Monday, the office of the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney recommended a 40-year sentence, which a judge later approved.

Jimenez has nearly 3 years of credit toward his prison sentence for the time he had already served in jail.