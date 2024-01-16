LUBBOCK, Texas — Cotton Fest, an annual music festival held at Cook’s Garage in Lubbock, announced its 2024 dates. The festival will be held in Lubbock from June 27 to 29 at Cook’s Garage, said a social media post.

The festival started in 2018 and has not hosted the event so late in the summer, according to social media.

The social media post said there would be more information on the way like camping additions, VIP programming and a new lineup. The festival said the lineup is the “best” the event has had.

The festival hosts a weekend of music and activities including camping, cornhole and a BBQ cookoff.