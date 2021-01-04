Lubbock Music NOW 2020 album released

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Civic Lubbock, Inc.:

From rock to country, jazz to hip hop, the 2020 Lubbock Music NOW album features 21 songs written and performed by 21 South Plains artists.

The CD will be available for purchase locally at: H-E-B, the project’s Presenting Sponsor, Ralph’s Records, and the Buddy Holly Center. It is available for purchase now online through Select-a-Seat (www.selectseatlubbock.com) or by download through Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, YouTube and dozens of other streaming music services.

“The Lubbock Music NOW project produces a compilation album that represents the myriad styles of music played in Lubbock,” said James Eppler, Civic Lubbock, Inc. board member and chair of the Lubbock Entertainment Committee, which oversees the project. “The musicians we feature each year carry on the legacies of Buddy Holly, Mac Davis, Natalie Maines, Joe Ely, Terry Allen and many others.”

Since its debut in 2016, the Lubbock Music NOW project has featured 93 artists. This year’s album includes 10 artists who are new to the project, a record number of first-time acts.

Artists submitted original, studio-produced songs for consideration in April. Providing only song numbers, songs were judged by a panel of past and current members of the Texas Branch of The Recording Academy (Texas Grammy Board). The judges indicated they were impressed with the overall quality of the music. One judge even commented that “one of the songs blew her away and that one needed to be on the air now.”

“There has never been a question that Lubbock’s musical talent is superior. But hearing comments like this from a seasoned professional solidifies that fact,” said Don Caldwell, nationally known music producer and performer and member of the, Lubbock Music NOW committee. “With the artists on the Lubbock Music NOW album, you are hearing the next generation of outstanding Lubbock music.

The artists selected for the 2020 Lubbock Music NOW album, with song titles, are:

Alma Quartet – “Solitude”

Bob Simpson – “Tell Me”

Cade Gregg – “Faith”

Calistro Junior Vasquez – “Blue”

Cary and Steve – “Playscape”

Chris Bone Garza – “World We Live In”

Clifton Castle – “Unbreakable Walls”

D.G. Flewellyn – “Just Let Me Love You”

Drake Hayes Band – “Nowhere Texas”

Hannah Jackson – “Prairie Eyes”

Heather Savonne – “Found in You”

Jenni Dale Lord Band – “Smile”

Jerry Serrano – “Dig Your Grave”

Keedra Johnson – “Nobody”

Madelyn Mandry – “Fall for You”

Outwest – “Simple Feelings”

Petrichor, Ltd. – “The Other Side”

southstate – “Myb Nxt Yr”

Spur 327 Band – “82 to Idalou”

Steve Garry – “Flatland Blues”

Thomas Craig Elliott – “Runaround Blues”

The cover art for the 2020 Lubbock Music NOW CD was designed by Dirk Fowler. Fowler, an associate professor in the School of Art at Texas Tech University, is a world-renowned graphic designer and a founding father of the off-set rock poster revival. His letterpress concert posters are collector’s items.

All proceeds from sales of the album will go to Civic Lubbock, Inc. to be invested in local music projects including future years of Lubbock Music NOW. Each artist receives a $200 cash prize from Civic Lubbock, Inc. and copies of the album.

Civic Lubbock’s mission is to foster and promote educational, cultural and entertainment programs, to include the visual and performing arts, for the citizens of the Lubbock area.

2020 Lubbock Music NOW Sponsors:

Platinum Record/Presenting Sponsor: H-E-B

Silver Record Sponsors: PlainsCapital Bank & South Plains College

Bronze Record Sponsor: CapRock Cafe

CONTACT: Vicki Key, Civic Lubbock, Inc. Liaison, at (806) 775-2267 or email lubbockmusicnow@civiclubbock.com

