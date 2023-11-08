LUBBOCK, Texas— The Entertainment Lubbock Committee announced on Wednesday the roster of tracks and artists that will be featured on the 2024 Lubbock Music NOW album.

A press release said the latest collection will continue the “tradition of highlighting the diverse array of local talent.” The upcoming release will make the eighth contribution to the celebrated series to further enrich Lubbock’s cultural “tapestry through music.”

“We so often celebrate the great artists who got their start in Lubbock and left. I think we should also recognize the wonderful talent in Lubbock right now that helps make our city so special,” said James Eppler, Civic Lubbock Inc. board member and chair of the Lubbock Entertainment Committee.

The 2024 Lubbock Music NOW album showcases original music from local artists and songwriters within a 100-mile radius of Lubbock.

According to the release, the album’s final tracklist was chosen by a panel of past and present members from the Texas branch of The Recording Academy. To ensure all fairness and unbiased reviews, the judges considered submissions identified by song numbers.

Additionally, sixteen songs were selected by the judges for the 2024 album.

Below are the songs selected for the 2024 Music Now Album.

“Better Man” – Jason Nutt & Highway 70 (Jason Nutt)

“Billy, Buddy and Willie” – Ron Riley (Ron Riley)

“Bonnie and Clyde” – Chasing Ivy (Lindsay Boreing/Jay Denton)

“Guarding the Old Ways” – Wade Parks (Wade Parks)

“Kuti Kish” – Mouse Shadow (Colt Compton)

“OMM” – Chris Bone Garza, Lil Bro, Baby J (Chris Bone Garza/Bryan Williams)

“Patient Trust” – Jonny Keys (Jonny Hughes)

“Procession” – Jordan McEwen (Jordan McEwen)

“Save Your Drama For Your Momma” – Hannah Jackson (Hannah Jackson/Cary C. Banks) “Someone Who Believes” – Morri Hartgraves Quintet (Morri Hartgraves)

“The Hell Of It” – Chad Miller & The Good Fortune (Chad Miller)

“The Idea of You” – Mary Fletcher (Mary Fletcher/Chase Coy)

“Twenty Nine” – Spur 327 Band (Tyge Payne)

“West Texas” – Doug Smith (Doug Smith) -Memorial Track

“Wishes” – Alicia Morgan (Alicia Morgan)

“Without Your Love” – Russ Murphy (Russ Murphy)

“Yo, Play Your Piano” – Richard Bowles (Richard Bowles)

The winning entries will receive a one-time cash prize of $200 and copies of the album. The artists will also have the option to perform their winning song on the Lubbock Music NOW TV show.

According to the release, the release of the album was planned for early February 2024.