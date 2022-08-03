The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — PetSafe Brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, announced the top 30 finalists for its popular Bark for Your Park™ grant, and Lubbock has been selected as one of the finalists. This year, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine communities. If selected as a winner, Lubbock will be awarded funds for improvements to Canyon Run Dog Park in Mackenzie Park.

Residents of the U.S., over the age of 18, can vote once per day for their park at www.barkforyourpark.com.

Voting is open until August 31, 2022.

