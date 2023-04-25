LUBBOCK, Texas– The Hub City was named the sixth worst place in America to eat locally, according to study by Lawn Starter.

Lawn Starter said it for cities that had ” community- supported agriculture” such as local dairy farms, and on-farm markets.

Other cities named along side Lubbock, were Amarillo, El Paso and Laredo. However, the cities named the best were Portland, Seattle and Baltimore.

Worst Cities to Eat Local Food

1 Anchorage, AK

2 Laredo, TX

3 North Las Vegas, NV

4 Amarillo, TX

5 El Paso, TX

6 Lubbock, TX

7 Brownsville, TX

8 Killeen, TX

9 McAllen, TX

10 West Valley City, UT