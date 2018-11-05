Lubbock National Acquired by Amarillo National Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock National Bank announced on Monday that it will be acquired by Amarillo National Bank. The locations inside Lubbock will keep the name Lubbock National Bank. Other locations will be known as American National Bank.

The closing date is scheduled for March of 2019.

Lubbock National Bank made the announcement at 10:00 a.m. inside its branch at 4811 50th Street.

The deal includes six locations in Lubbock, plus Commerce National Bank with locations in Fort Worth, Austin and College Station.

*UPDATED to clarify that locations inside Lubbock will keep the name Lubbock National Bank.