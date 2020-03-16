Lubbock National Bank stops foreclosures and repossessions for 1 month

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock National Bank:

Lubbock National Bank, Branch of Amarillo National Bank is here to help our customers and our employees as everyone deals with the worldwide pandemic. Our bank thinks it is the right thing to do to halt auto repossessions and house foreclosures during the crisis.

Over the last of 103 years, we have managed through 2 World Wars, a Great Depression, the tumultuous times for Texas in the 1980’s, and the most recent financial crisis in 2008. Customer service is always our focus.

We want our customers to know that their money is safe in our bank. Please use online banking, ATM’s, or call the bank so you can get answers you need on your account balances. We have drive up lanes at our branches. The Drive Ups are a great place to do banking transactions.

Please note at this time, we are not waiving payments or offering deferments. This accommodation is only for past due loans currently serviced in-house.

Please continue to practice common sense steps for contagious disease prevention and know that we will be watching over your money with the same care we watch over our own.

