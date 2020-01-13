Lubbock National Bank to announce new branch in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock National Bank:

Representatives of Lubbock National Bank and United Supermarkets have scheduled a press conference at 10:30 am Monday, January 13, 2020, to announce the planned opening of a branch of Lubbock National Bank inside the United Supermarkets store at 2630 Parkway Drive.

The press conference will detail the agreement as well as a renovation timeline, say representatives of the family-owned bank and the supermarket chain. “Lubbock National Bank is privileged to be able to serve the Parkway and surrounding neighborhoods,” says LNB market president Eddie Schulz. “We value the opportunity to help the people and businesses in the area succeed. Part of my career started in this neighborhood many years ago. The community was more than generous to me. It’s a privilege to be a part of bringing banking back to this part of our great city.”

Sidney Hopper, president of United Supermarkets, says addressing the banking needs of this neighborhood is equally important to his company. “As the only grocery store serving Lubbock residents east of I-27, United Supermarkets is happy to have a banking partner in-store. Our company recognizes the importance of providing basic services to each community we serve. The long-standing relationship we have with Lubbock National Bank is a valuable one, and we look forward to serving our community members’ needs together,” he says.

According to Eddie McBride, president and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, this an-nouncement reflects an already successful collaboration between Lubbock National, United and the City of Lubbock—all for the benefit of the Parkway and surrounding neighborhoods. “The

Lubbock Chamber is proud to be part of this community of business members that invest in Lubbock’s growth. We congratulate the partnerships that came together to make this important group effort happen and make these LNB banking services available here at the Parkway United Supermarkets,” he says.

John Osborne, CEO and president of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA), says the announcement reflects healthy economic activity throughout the city. “We are pleased with the investment being made east of I-27 with Lubbock National Bank’s newest branch,” he says. “It’s a true testament to the revitalization of East Lubbock as it welcomes this first-class financial institution. This expansion supports the fact that Lubbock’s economy is thriving and all areas of our city are seeing growth.“

Local residents along with community leaders vowed to find a bank to serve the needs of the community and the surrounding areas including, Idalou, Lorenzo and Ralls. Thanks to the tireless resolve of these residents, banking is back and Here to Stay.

About Lubbock National Bank:

LNB has a local history dating back to 1917, and now has 7 lo-cations in Lubbock. Part of the Amarillo National Bank family, Lubbock National also has affiliated branches in Bryan/College Station, Austin, Fort Worth and Amarillo. LNB offers mobile banking, debit cards, personal loans, home loans and much more.

To learn more, visit lubbocknational.com.

(News release from Lubbock National Bank)