Lubbock National Bank to offer third round of PPP loans

This is a press release from Lubbock National Bank.

LUBBOCK – December 28, 2020 – Lubbock National Bank announced it will be ready to offer Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as soon as the Treasury and the SBA release new guidance on the modified program. This 3rd round of PPP funding is a result of the recent relief bill signed by President Trump. The bank expects these funds to be available on January 8th or shortly thereafter.

“As the area’s first and largest PPP Lender, we stand ready to offer this new round of funding to businesses who need it now more than ever,” says Paul Dannevik, Senior Vice President for LNB. “These funds are critical to the survival of thousands of businesses affected by the pandemic.”

The final rules for this 3rd round of PPP loans have not yet been fully established, however the bank is aware of a few major differences. To qualify, a business must have less than 300 employees and show a reduction in revenue of 25% in any quarter this year. The loans are capped at $2 million. More types of expenses are allowed to be covered by the program as well. Plus, there will also be a simpler form for requests under $150,000. Please visit lubbocknational.com for more details and updates.

Additional industries including nonprofits are allowed in this new round of funding, with a focus on smaller businesses and those serving low-income areas.

“We will also be focusing our efforts on underserved and underbanked businesses and individuals in the area,” notes Dannevik. “These loans are meant for those most affected by the pandemic, no matter their size or location.”

Earlier this year, ANB and LNB (LNB is a branch of Amarillo National Bank) approved $478 million in loans to 2,200 small businesses in the panhandle and downstate markets saving over 40,000 jobs. The majority of the loans went to businesses with less than 50 employees and with average loan amount of $171,000.