LUBBOCK, Texas — On May 25, the John Sprott Blues Band will play at the Summer Showcase Concert Series, according to a press release from the Buddy Holly Center.

The free first-come, first-serve concert will be in the Meadows Courtyard from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Summer Showcase Concert Series began on May 18 and will continue every Thursday until August 17.

John Sprott, a Lubbock native, formed the John Sprott Blues Band with JT Paz, Sean Frankhouser and Ron Riley about five years ago, the press release said. For the last two years the band has advanced to the semifinals in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee.

In addition to viewing the concert, guests were encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with free admission.

According to the press release, Texas Mac Shack will be on site; outside food, drinks, chairs, picnic blankets and similar items will not be allowed.

Buddy Holly Center said the showcase was funded through sponsorships and donations to keep the event free to the public.

For more information, visit buddyhollycenter.org, call 806-775-3560 or follow @buddyhollycenter on social media.