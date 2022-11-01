LUBBOCK, Texas — The Toasted Yolk Cafe announced in a press release its grand opening for November 7.

The restaurant, named one of the Lone Star State’s favorite breakfast, brunch and lunch spots by Eater, will be located at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue.

For its grand opening, the restaurant will offer specials including half-off mimosas and free Churro Donuts. The press release said a raffle will be held to give three lucky winners free Toasted Yolk for a year.

Photo: The Toasted Yolk

The Toasted Yolk said it is proud to partner on opening day with Buckner International, a non-profit Christian organization that serves vulnerable children, families and seniors. 10% of sales will be donated, the press release said.

“Having started in Houston, we’re Texas through and through, and we’re excited to be strengthening our roots,” said Toasted Yolk Owner, Texas Tech-graduate and Lubbock-native Mark Murray. “We can’t wait for our guests in Lubbock to experience our delicious food, detailed service and welcoming atmosphere.”

The brunch spot will serve unique takes on breakfast and lunch favorites, as well as brunch cocktails that can be enjoyed at the full-sized bar or on the patio, the press release said.

Mondays through Thursdays, a happy hour for healthcare workers called “Scrub Love” will offer 50% off drinks from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. The restaurant will also offer 15% off for first responders and 10% for teachers.

For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com.