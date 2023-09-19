LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock native, Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaden Snodgrass is one of more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard the self-contained mobile airport, USS Abraham Lincoln, said a press release from the U.S. Navy.

The mobile airport is equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft including attack fighter jets and helicopters. Aircraft carriers are one of the largest aircraft in the world.

Snodgrass is a 2020 Coronado High School graduate and joined the Navy over two years ago. The skills he has learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Lubbock.

“In my hometown, I would work wherever I could and that taught me how to be adaptable to any situation,” said Snodgrass.

Aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them more of an asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases, according to Navy officials. Aircraft carriers are often the first response in a global crisis because of its ability to operate freely in international waters.

“My proudest moment in the Navy so far was earning my Aircraft Director qualification,” said Snodgrass. “I am proud of that because it is one of the highest qualifications a person in my career field can earn.”

Snodgrass is grateful to his loved ones for helping him during his time in the Navy.

“I would like to thank my family for keeping me motivated when times are tough,” added Snodgrass. “I would also like to thank my fiancé Charli, for being my biggest supporter.”