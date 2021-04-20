Lubbock non-profit receiving donation from General Federation of Women’s Clubs on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Llano Estacado Silver Star Board:

Llano Estacado Silver Star Board (LESSB) will receive donations to their Silver Star Room which provides assistance to specific Adult Protective Service to clients that live in Lubbock and surrounding counties. The room serves as a means to provide items that range from frozen food to basic clothing items which many clients cannot afford or have access to obtain. Board room items also include space heaters, blankets, fans and window air conditioning units.

The presentation from the group will take place at 1pm Thursday at the Cotton Court Hotel where their annual convention is occurring.

Contact for the group is Cindy Simmons at 361-442-0071. You can also contact Jess Peterson of the LESSB board at 806-790-1009.

The Llano Estacado Silver Star Board is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to support certain clients of APS. The board is composed of civic minded citizens some of whom are retired, others who are employed in elder care or social work and others in non-related fields. Members recognize the limited funding that APS receives to provide concrete financial assistance to its clients and commit to helping the needy. The board also has an assigned APS staff liaison (no voting privilege) who attends board meetings, schedule permitting. The organization depends heavily upon the generosity of the general public and businesses in our area for funding.

The Llano Estacado Silver Star Board serves an average of 660 clients annually that live in Lubbock and the surrounding counties. The typical client served is someone 65 or older or disabled persons 18 and over who have been identified by APS personnel as having been abused, neglected or exploited. Most are low-income. Many have serious health problems or physical disabilities and live in dire circumstances. Frequently the victims are homebound. Some elders maintain their own home, others live with family, friends or in elder care facilities. Examples of assistance provided include help for rent, utilities, provision of heaters or air conditioners, bus passes, ramps for disabled clients, unusual dental needs, emergency pet care, small home repairs, repairs to utility lines, emergency food and supplies, etc.

Elder Abuse being a “hidden issue” in society adds a degree of difficulty in procuring funds. Elder Abuse includes physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation, neglect (including self-neglect) and abandonment. The perpetrators include children, other family members, spouses and friends as well as staff at nursing homes, assisted living and other facilities.

Signs of elder abuse may be missed by professionals working with older Americans because of lack of awareness and adequate training on detecting abuse. The elderly may be reluctant to report abuse themselves because of fear of retaliation, lack of physical and/ or cognitive ability to report, or because they do not want to get abuser in trouble.

For additional information contact:

John Robison (jrrumble@gmail.com)

Jess Peterson (jpeterson55@suddenlink.net

