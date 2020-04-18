Lubbock nonprofit riding to keep business afloat

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local nonprofit, Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise, has been been hit hard by the coronavirus. Although it serves snow cones, it has had to completely shut its doors. The shop hires people with disabilities, and it could be dangerous for them to keep working during this time.

Bruce Bussell is the executive director of Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise. It has only been considered a nonprofit since the beginning of this year, but its business began in 2018 with a trailer. The business is named after Bussell’s son, Nick, who has Down syndrome.

“There’s a bond between these young people and our customers,” Bussell said.

Their business is “Differently Awesome,” and hires people with developmental disabilities like autism or Down syndrome. It’s their goal to keep expanding, and offer the same opportunity for others who would also like to work. At this time, the nonprofit has six employees and they earn minimum wage.

“We’re giving them confidence, and from there maybe they can take the next step,” Bussell said.

However because of the coronavirus, everything has changed. The minute Bussell noticed times were changing, he said he had to close their doors, even after only being open for two weekends at the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market.

“We were gonna be able to stay in year-round because the farmer’s market is year-round,” Bussell said.

The nonprofit has started a GoFundMe page with the help of Texas Tech communications, and because of his love for cycling Bussell plans to ride across Texas for more than 900 miles to raise money for the shop.

“I don’t think there’s anything more fun than getting out on the open road,” Bussell said.

The nonprofit has already raised enough money to save its trailer, however the farmer’s market location is completely up in the air. Bussell said they are still paying rent to the space, but aren’t collecting any revenue at this time.

“If you could see these young people that work for us, and how much this job means to them–that’s the frustrating part,” Bussell said.

Bussell is planning his bike ride for the first week in July. It is completely self-funded, and the money raised will go entirely to Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise. The money will allow them to replenish their supplies, keep their space at the farmer’s market and give them the opportunity to hire more employees.

Bussell added he may have to wait even longer to reopen because the employees may have weaker immune systems, and could pose a risk to open prematurely.

For more information about Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise, visit their website.