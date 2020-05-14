Lubbock non-profit says domestic violence cases rise amid COVID-19

LUBBOCK Texas- A local non-profit organization said they have seen an increase in people going in for domestic violence cases.

LeaAnn Kidd, staff attorney for Legal Aid Society of Lubbock, said at the start of the pandemic they saw a decrease in all cases but said these past couple of weeks she has seen an increase in people asking for help.

“As the restrictions have loosened think we have seen a greater intake of protective orders,” she said.

Kidd said there are varying factors to why she thinks there are more people going in to ask for protective orders.

“A lot of people are losing their jobs and that’s adding stress on the family and any time there’s added stress on the family there’s more violence,” she said.

Alice Combs lost her daughter Holly Combs to domestic violence in 2014. She said she encourages people to ask for help any way they can to escape violent situations.

“Be creative if you’re too afraid to pick up the phone or walk out the door,” she said. “If you see the mailman, find a way to get them a message like ‘I need help.'”

Combs said taking action is one of the most important things anyone can do.

“If they hit you once, they’re going to do it again and again and then to the point when you’re going to be buried instead of at the hospital,” she said.

If you would like to contact Legal Aid Society of Lubbock call: 806-762-2325