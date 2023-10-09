LUBBOCK, Texas– The Gifted Foundation is set to host a Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 21, according to a social media post.

According to the post, the event was scheduled to take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bates Street.

This non-profit said in the post that it was their first trunk-or-treat event, and they still need volunteers.

The Gifted Foundation is a non-profit organization that teaches entrepreneurship and the importance of health.

If you would like to volunteer or donate candy, you can call or message (806) 507-2878.