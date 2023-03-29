LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock non-profit, Hub City NORML announced a two-day event called “420 Fest” in a social media post on Monday.

One of the event organizers, Yvette Nichols, told EverythingLubbock.com the main goal of the event was to “end the stigmas” attached to cannabis use as well as campaign to legalize marijuana use in the City of Lubbock.

According to Nichols, the event was scheduled to take place on April 15 and April 16 at the Prima Vista event center. 420 Fest is expected to have a variety of musical performers as well as fire performers and drag performers.

Nichols stressed the event would be family friendly and open to people of all ages. However, attendees under the age of 18 are required to leave the event before 11:00p.m. The start time for the event is 12:00 p.m. and is expected to end around 1:00 a.m., according to a social media post.

According to the flyer, the event will have a $10 admission fee.

EverythingLubbock reached out to the city for comment on the event. We’ll provide updates as they become available.