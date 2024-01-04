LUBBOCK, Texas — A child entering foster care for the first time typically has nothing but the clothes on their back. That’s where Caleb’s Closet steps in. The Lubbock-based nonprofit provides multiple outfits, toys and other essentials to those in need.

“When a kid gets removed and they get placed with a family, that family can immediately place an order with us,” said Valerie Frishman, president of Caleb’s Closet.

What started in a garage in 2016 has since grown exponentially. The organization helped out a record 2,000 children in 2023, with 30% of them being considered emergencies, meaning they needed items immediately.

“It’s been amazing how we’ve been able to serve the kiddos and see them come in and pick out their own items and be excited and feel like they’re shopping and not digging through bins and getting a handout,” Frishman said. “We used to have about 30 orders a month and we thought that was quite a bit, but in the last six months, we’ve had 70-100 orders.”

In 2022, Lubbock County had a decade-low 734 confirmed cases of child abuse, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. There were 2,965 other unconfirmed cases that same year, which means they were investigated, but there was not sufficient evidence to prove the alleged abuse occurred.

Frishman is a former kinship caregiver, which means she temporarily had custody of a family member in foster care.

“A lot of people think foster care is the kids get removed and they go to a licensed foster home, and that’s not the case,” Frishman said. “I would say probably half of our kiddos are with a relative, and they don’t have as many resources and as much help. For those families, I know that this is really a blessing, and that it’s very helpful because they’re not prepared, and we can take some of that burden off of them.”

The nonprofit’s needs vary each year, but 2023 brought a huge demand for baby gear as it supported 47 newborns in foster care, a 113% increase from 2022.

“That’s a lot of babies that needed cribs, diapers, packing plays, swings and car seats,” Frishman said.

Frishman said after five months of being in the central Lubbock storefront, they’re already out of room, which she feels is somewhat of a good problem to have.

“We definitely need more space so we can have all of our clothing here,” Frishman said. “Currently, our teenage girls are still in another location. Sometimes, there’s a family that has a teenage boy and a teenage girl and we have to go to two locations. That’s kind of tricky, so just to be in one location is our primary goal this year.”

If you’d like to donate, Caleb’s Closet asks that you hold onto it until Jan. 25 while volunteers catch up on organizing. From that day on, you can drop off your items at the shed at Aldersgate Church at 103rd St. & Indiana Ave.

To learn more about Caleb’s Closet, visit their website. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.