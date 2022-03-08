LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-based nonprofit Breedlove Foods, Inc. is planning to send at least one million meals to refugees displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The nonprofit, which has been around for over 25 years, has donated food across the United States and to 70 countries worldwide, according to its website. The food is processed at a plant in Lubbock.

Bill Miller, chief executive officer at Breedlove, said the organization is in talks to partner with other nonprofits that can get the food to the Ukrainian people.

Marketing and Mission Engagement Specialist Stacy Saultz said the plan is to get the food to Poland and to distribute it to refugees there.

“The situation in Ukraine is dire,” she said. “But, ultimately, that’s at the core of our mission of why we exist – to help during crisis – and it’s what our team was made for.”

